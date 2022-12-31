Consequences of shelling on December 30 in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

In Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, a high-rise building, private houses and a shop were damaged as a result of a rocket attack on December 30.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"On December 30, in the town of Stepnohirsk, as a result of night shelling, partial destruction of the ceiling of high-rise buildings, private houses and a store occurred without subsequent burning. Employees of the State Emergency Service examined the places of shelling, carried out work on the analysis of the destroyed structures. There were no victims or injuries.

During the day, the pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service found 1 cluster of cumulative fragmentary elements in a settlement of the Zaporizhzhia district. This explosive object was destroyed by appropriately trained pyrotechnic specialists in compliance with safety rules," the message reads.

