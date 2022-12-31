Russians hit police station in Lyman with S-300 missile, one is injured. PHOTOS

Russian invaders targeted the Lyman Police Department (Donetsk Region) with an S-300 missile.

This was announced by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET informs.

"There was supposed to be a New Year's greeting here. But first I have to show you what a "gift" we received from the enemy today. A Russian S-300 missile targeted the Lyman police department of the Donetsk region," said the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko.

The injured policeman has moderate injuries and is being treated.

