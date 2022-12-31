On December 30, Russian occupiers massively shelled Chornobaiivka, significant destruction of infrastructure, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled the civilian infrastructure of Chornobaiivka, the Kherson region. She suffered convenient destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Yaroslav Yanushevych, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday, the Russian occupiers massively shelled Chornobaiivka.

Once again, exclusively civilian objects were fired at - a gymnasium, a boiler room, a kindergarten, and the building of the National Academy of Medical Sciences," the message reads.

It is noted that the buildings suffered significant destruction. But peaceful people were not harmed.

Sets of building materials were promptly provided for the prompt repair of damaged premises.

Read more: Russians shelled Kherson region 81 times, damaging critical infrastructure facilities, businesses and houses. 1 person was injured - RMA



