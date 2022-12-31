ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15344 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 765 6
shoot out (8771) Kherson region (1345) Chornobaivka (31)

On December 30, Russian occupiers massively shelled Chornobaiivka, significant destruction of infrastructure, - RMA. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Russian invaders shelled the civilian infrastructure of Chornobaiivka, the Kherson region. She suffered convenient destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Yaroslav Yanushevych, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday, the Russian occupiers massively shelled Chornobaiivka.

Once again, exclusively civilian objects were fired at - a gymnasium, a boiler room, a kindergarten, and the building of the National Academy of Medical Sciences," the message reads.

It is noted that the buildings suffered significant destruction. But peaceful people were not harmed.

Sets of building materials were promptly provided for the prompt repair of damaged premises.

Read more: Russians shelled Kherson region 81 times, damaging critical infrastructure facilities, businesses and houses. 1 person was injured - RMA

On December 30, Russian occupiers massively shelled Chornobaiivka, significant destruction of infrastructure, - RMA 01
On December 30, Russian occupiers massively shelled Chornobaiivka, significant destruction of infrastructure, - RMA 02On December 30, Russian occupiers massively shelled Chornobaiivka, significant destruction of infrastructure, - RMA 03

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 