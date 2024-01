Canada handed over Roshel armored combat vehicles to Ukrainian border guards.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the SBS.

"New Year's test drive: Chernihiv border guards received Canadian Roshel armored combat vehicles. Now they help carry out service on the northern border," the message reads.

