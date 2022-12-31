ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15344 visitors online
News Photo Kyiv NewsWar in Ukraine War
62 409 161
war (20360) Kyiv (1676) shoot out (8771) hotel (9) Kyrylo Tymoshenko (144)

Russians shelled hotel in Kyiv. "Palace Ukraine" was damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Kyiv News War in Ukraine

Russian invaders hit the capital’s hotel.

This was announced by the deputy head of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian New Year at the festive table is footage of destroyed residential buildings in Ukraine, news about a person who died due to a missile fragment in the Solomiansk district of Kyiv. This is how they see the "holiday".

Terrorists and murderers! A broken hotel in the heart of the capital is their joy at the festive table," the message reads.

Tymoshenko also published a photo of the damage to the Palace of Ukraine.

"Usually on these dates, parents are there with their children on New Year's Eve. Today, miraculously, there were no children. Windows were flying from Russian rockets. This is nothing but terror," he commented.

Read more: Explosions are heard in several districts of Kyiv. Previously, 1 person died in Solomiansk district, 7 people were injured, - Klitschko (updated)

Russians shelled hotel in Kyiv. Palace Ukraine was damaged 01
Russians shelled hotel in Kyiv. Palace Ukraine was damaged 02
Russians shelled hotel in Kyiv. Palace Ukraine was damaged 03
Russians shelled hotel in Kyiv. Palace Ukraine was damaged 04
Russians shelled hotel in Kyiv. Palace Ukraine was damaged 05
Russians shelled hotel in Kyiv. Palace Ukraine was damaged 06
Russians shelled hotel in Kyiv. Palace Ukraine was damaged 07
Russians shelled hotel in Kyiv. Palace Ukraine was damaged 08

See more: On December 30, Russian occupiers massively shelled Chornobaiivka, significant destruction of infrastructure, - RMA. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 