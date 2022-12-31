Fragments of Russian rocket fell on stadium in Sviatoshyn district of Kyiv, - PO. PHOTOS

In the Sviatoshyn district of the capital, fragments of the rocket fell on the stadium, there were no casualties.

This was announced by the deputy head of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Kyiv, Sviatoshynsky district. Debris of the rocket fell on the Temp stadium. There was no significant damage. There were no casualties," the message says.

