Situation in power system is under control. We do everything to make New Year’s holiday bright, - "Ukrenergo". PHOTO

The past day was difficult for energy workers. After the 11th massive missile attack on December 31, failing to achieve its global goal of leaving Ukrainians without electricity for the New Year, the enemy almost immediately struck the next blow.

On New Year's Eve, Ukraine's energy system has already suffered 13 massive drone attacks. The air defense of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed a total of 45 attack UAVs. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

"Energy workers are doing everything possible to make the New Year's holiday with light without restrictions. Additional volumes of electricity for household consumers have been provided thanks to the conscious behavior of Ukrainian business and restrictions on the work of industry. Please do not forget about the need to consume electricity sparingly!", the message reads.

