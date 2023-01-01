On New Year’s Eve, enemy attacked children’s regional hospital in Kherson, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

In Kherson, on New Year’s Eve, the enemy shelled the children’s regional hospital. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, on January 1, around midnight, as a result of shelling, a fire broke out in the building of the children's regional hospital. As of 00:40 a.m. fires have been eliminated. The hospital staff evacuated 17 children, 4 parents, and 38 employees to the basement before the arrival of fire and rescue units. There are no casualties.

"Also, there were 2 hits in another building of the hospital. There was no fire. The windows were broken, the wall was damaged. There were no people in the building at the time of the shelling. 26 rescuers and 3 units of emergency services were involved in the work," the message says.

