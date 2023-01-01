ENG
drone (766) war (20410) State Border Patrol (623) Donetsk region (1907)

Border guards shot down enemy drone in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Border guards shot down an enemy UAV in Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

"The other day, the border guards discovered a Russian drone above their positions. The enemy drone was spying on the actions of our forces in one of the directions in the Donetsk region. They opened fire from small arms on the enemy's "bird". - the message says.

Border guards shot down enemy drone in Donetsk region 01
Border guards shot down enemy drone in Donetsk region 02
Border guards shot down enemy drone in Donetsk region 03

