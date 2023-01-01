Border guards shot down enemy drone in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Border guards shot down an enemy UAV in Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

"The other day, the border guards discovered a Russian drone above their positions. The enemy drone was spying on the actions of our forces in one of the directions in the Donetsk region. They opened fire from small arms on the enemy's "bird". - the message says.

See more: Border guards destroyed dozen occupiers and captured two former prisoners in Bakhmut direction, - SBS. PHOTOS







Read more: Since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation in Ukraine, 57 rescuers have died, - SES