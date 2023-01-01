Klitschko celebrated New Year with his defenders in Bakhmut at their invitation. PHOTOS

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko came to Bakhmut at the invitation of the military and celebrated the New Year with them.

Klitschko published a video and greetings from Bakhmut on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Our soldiers protect Ukrainians day and night, on weekdays and on holidays, in rain and snow. And they welcome the New Year in combat conditions. Tired, with the desire to sleep, to hug loved ones from whom they are far away on holidays. But - indomitable and determined. The fighters invited me to celebrate the New Year with them. So I went to support, to thank, to take help with equipment. And to present a small cultural program to support the fighting spirit," said Vitaliy Klitschko.

Klitschko also talked about the military with whom he celebrated the New Year.

"Fourth Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, Svoboda Battalion. Bakhmut. Guys who defend our mother Ukraine every day, protecting our territorial integrity, independence and peace of every Ukrainian. And they will do everything so that the next year, 2023, was a year of peace. That everyone who came with weapons should leave our territory with their feet first. Glory to Ukraine!" Vitaliy Klitschko stressed.