Wreckage of Russian X-55 missile found near one of settlements of Kyiv region, - Nebytov. PHOTOS

The wreckage of an X-55 missile fired by Russian invaders during a massive attack on December 31 was found near a settlement in Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the head of the police of Kyiv region Andriy Nebitov in Telegram.

"The fragments of a Russian missile were found in one of the districts of Kyiv region after yesterday's massive enemy missile attack. Parts of the X-55 were found in a field near the settlement. There were no casualties or destruction. We thank our Air Defense Forces for their excellent work," he said.

See more: Fragments of Russian rocket fell on stadium in Sviatoshyn district of Kyiv, - PO. PHOTOS

