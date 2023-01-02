ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14009 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine War
4 335 6
hospital (110) war (20410) shoot out (8798) Kherson (743)

Consequences of shelling of the children’s regional hospital in Kherson. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

In Kherson, the consequences of the shelling by the Russian army of the regional children’s hospital are being overcome.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne Kherson.

Volunteers and employees of the facility board up the windows and clear the debris from the offices and wards destroyed by projectiles.

Also remind, that on New Year's Eve, the enemy attacked the children's regional hospital in Kherson. As a result of the shelling, 1 person died, another was injured.

See more: 1 person died, 1 was wounded as result of enemy attacks on Kherson, - PO. PHOTOS

Consequences of shelling of the children’s regional hospital in Kherson 01
Consequences of shelling of the children’s regional hospital in Kherson 02
Consequences of shelling of the children’s regional hospital in Kherson 03
Consequences of shelling of the children’s regional hospital in Kherson 04
Consequences of shelling of the children’s regional hospital in Kherson 05
Consequences of shelling of the children’s regional hospital in Kherson 06

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 