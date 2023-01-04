ENG
Yesterday, Russians killed 5 civilians, another 13 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian soldiers killed 5 civilians in Ukraine yesterday, and another 13 people were injured.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"According to the regional military administrations, in the Donetsk region - 1 dead, 5 wounded. In the Zaporizhzhia region - 1 wounded. In the Kharkiv region - 2 wounded. In the Kherson region - 4 dead (including 2 who died earlier), 5 wounded," the message says.

