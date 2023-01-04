Last day, marines destroyed 19 occupiers and cache of enemy ammunition. INFOGRAPHICS

The military units and units of the Marine Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform the tasks of repelling the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, yesterday, January 3, marines destroyed 16 occupiers and a cache of ammunition.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, so far the destruction of 3 Russian soldiers has been confirmed. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

See more: Yesterday, marines destroyed 16 invaders and 1 floating armored personnel carrier, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS