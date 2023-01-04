ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10587 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 160 6
shoot out (8663) Donetsk region (1879) Artemivsk (801)

Russian soldiers hit Bakhmut with artillery, two women were killed, police said. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

On January 4, around 12:00 p.m., Russian troops struck the city with artillery. Shrapnel killed two elderly women

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Donetsk region.

"Today, around 12:00 p.m., Russian troops struck the city with artillery. One of the projectiles hit the road. Shrapnel fatally crippled two elderly women.

Currently, the evacuation team of the "White Angel" police is taking the bodies to the morgue. In the future, the identities of the dead will be determined," the message reads.

Read more: Russian and Belarusian will be judged in Poland for espionage

The women were in an extremely dangerous area and did not have the strength to quickly hide from the shelling. Remaining under fire, people risk their lives every moment.

Russian soldiers hit Bakhmut with artillery, two women were killed, police said 01
Russian soldiers hit Bakhmut with artillery, two women were killed, police said 02
Russian soldiers hit Bakhmut with artillery, two women were killed, police said 03
Russian soldiers hit Bakhmut with artillery, two women were killed, police said 04

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 