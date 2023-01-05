ENG
Enemy drone "helicopter" was shot down in Kharkiv region, - State Border Service. PHOTOS

Border guards in the Kharkiv region destroyed a Russian drone on which "helicopter" was written in paint.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

"The border guards tracked the quadcopter of the Russians above their positions. The enemy drone was correcting the operation of the tank that was firing at their unit. The border guards shot down the enemy 'bird' with small arms," the message reads.

