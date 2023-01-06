ENG
In past day, Ruscists attacked residential sector of Donetsk region 17 times. PHOTOS

The police of the Donetsk region documented 17 hostile attacks on the residential sector in the past day.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, 11 settlements were affected by Russian shelling. There are dead and wounded civilians.

"The occupiers hit the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Illinka, Ocheretyne, the villages of Vesele, Kamianka, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Ostrivske, Severne. The enemy shelled from "Hrad", artillery, and mortars. 2 residential buildings and a factory workshop were destroyed and damaged," the message reads.

A civilian was killed in Bakhmut as a result of artillery shelling. The homes of citizens in Illinka and Ostrivske were destroyed.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 12 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

