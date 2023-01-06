Another echelon with Russian equipment has arrived in Belarus. PHOTOS

On January 6, another echelon of Russian military equipment arrived in Belarus. It has "Z" markings.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

"The equipment arrives "within the framework of ensuring the military security of the Union State," the message reads.

According to the monitoring group "Belarusian Gajun", at least 50 pieces of equipment were transferred to Belarus. It is noteworthy that many trucks have the symbol "Z".

"The echelon consists of about 43 KamAZs and Urals, BAZ-6306, 5 fuel tankers, 2 ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft guns, field kitchens, and water barrels. On one of the cars, we noticed license plates with the 44th region of the Russian Federation - this is Western military district," the monitoring group notes.

