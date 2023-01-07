ENG
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. PHOTOS

On January 7, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, as the legal successor of the ancient Kyiv Metropolitanate, held a service in the main church of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - the Assumption Cathedral.

This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET.

For the first time, the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphany, led the Christmas service.

Also remind, that earlier the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate stated that the Orthodox Church of Ukraine does not have the right to hold a Christmas service on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.
At the same time, the UOC MP referred to the words of acting general director of the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" nature reserve Oleksandr Rudnyk. After that, Rudnyk himself stated that the information was out of date, and the OCU turned to him with a request to hold a religious service and received such permission, which was agreed upon.

Read more: Lavra and OCU signed agreement to hold Christmas service

First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 01
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 02
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 03
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 04
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 05
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 06
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 07
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 08
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 09
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 10
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 11
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 12
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 13
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 14
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 15
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 16
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 17
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 18
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 19
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 20
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 21
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 22
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 23
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 24
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 25
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 26
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 27
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 28
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 29
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 30
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 31
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 32
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 33
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 34
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 35
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 36
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 37
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 38
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 39
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 40
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 41
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 42
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 43
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 44
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 45
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 46
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 47
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 48
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 49
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 50
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 51
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 52
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 53
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 54
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 55
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 56
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 57
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 58
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 59
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 60
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 61
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 62
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 63
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 64
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 65
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 66
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 67
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 68
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 69
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 70
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 71
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 72
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 73
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 74
First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra 75

Photo: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.

