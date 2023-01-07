ENG
As result of shelling of Bakhmut, 2 civilians were killed, 13 people were injured and injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

On January 6, Russian invaders shelled Bakhmut and the Bakhmut district in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"A 66-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were killed as a result of powerful mortar attacks on residential areas. Thirteen more people received mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries," the report said.

Private homes, apartment buildings and other objects were damaged and destroyed.

