Russians dropped 2 explosives from a drone on a yard in a village in Sumy region, - RMA. PHOTOS

On January 7, Russian military used a drone to drop explosives directly into Sumy region residents’ yards.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by the head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

He noted: "Situation at the border as of 21:00 on January 7, 2023.

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy dropped 2 explosives from a drone into the yard of a local resident. The man was miraculously not injured.

Shalyhyne hromada: Russians twice opened fire from machine guns in our direction. There were 17 shots in total. There were no casualties or destruction."

Later he added: "After 20 o'clock, the enemy opened machine gun fire (16 bursts) in the direction of the Shalyhyne community."

