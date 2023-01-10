Capacity deficit has increased, in many regions limits have been exceeded, and emergency shutdowns are being applied, - "Ukrenergo"

As of 10:00 a.m. on January 10, electricity consumption in Ukraine increased due to low temperatures, exacerbated by strong winds in most regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, consumption by industry and business, which is usual for the working day, also increased. As a result, the power deficit increased, including at night.

"To ensure balance in the energy system, consumption limits have been set for the oblasts, which apply throughout the day - from 00:00 to 24:00. Unfortunately, in many areas the limits have already been exceeded, so emergency shutdowns are used to maintain the stable operation of the power system. Also, due to unfavorable weather conditions (gusty wind) in some regions, there is damage to the networks of the distribution system operators, repair work is underway," the message says.

According to "Ukrenergo", in the front-line regions in the east and south, the situation with power supply remains difficult due to significant damage to power grids due to the high activity of hostilities.

Currently, the power system is unable to cover consumption in full due to the damage and occupation by the enemy of several power plants that produce electricity, including the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the capacity of which would allow to fully cover the need for electricity.

"Ukrenergo", electricity producers and operators of distribution systems are constantly working to restore damaged facilities hit by enemy missile and drone attacks.

"Please consume electricity wisely, use energy-consuming devices alternately. This allows you to reduce the load on the power system and reduce the need to apply restrictions," the company appeals to the residents of Ukraine.