Metropolitan of Vinnytsia Diocese of UOC (MP) will stand trial for justifying Russian armed aggression, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service collected indisputable evidence of the guilt of the head of the diocese of the UOC (MP) in the Vinnytsia region, who publicly justified Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

"As evidenced by the investigation materials, the person involved distributed propaganda leaflets among the faithful, calling for the seizure of power and the change of the borders of the state border of Ukraine.

Also, on one of the websites of the Russian Orthodox Church, he posted publications in support of the Russian occupiers and their war crimes."

During the search of the metropolitan's residence and religious buildings, law enforcement officers found computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of criminal acts, pro-Kremlin propaganda, and literature.

An examination of the seized materials initiated by the SSU confirmed the facts of the bishop's illegal activities. The indictment was sent to the court. According to the materials of the SSU, the metropolitan faces a real punishment - up to 8 years of imprisonment.

The defendant's actions are classified under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 109 (actions aimed at the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or at the seizure of state power);

Part 1 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Part 2 of Art. 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional belonging, religious beliefs, disability, and on other grounds);

Part 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

