Border guard Mykola Litvinov died defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Border guard Mykola Litvinov died defending Ukraine from the invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

As noted, border guard Mykola Litvinov was killed on January 2, 2023, during the shelling of positions from barrel and rocket artillery in the east of Ukraine.

"The man served in the Luhansk border detachment and defended our Motherland as a brave warrior and a true son of his people," the message reads.

Border guard Mykola Litvinov died defending Ukraine 01
Border guard Mykola Litvinov died defending Ukraine 02

