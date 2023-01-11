Zelensky meets with Duda and Nauseda in Lviv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Lviv.

Zelensky announced this in the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Since the first days of the full-scale invasion, we have felt the support of our brotherly peoples of Poland and Lithuania. I am grateful to Andrzej Duda and Gitanas Nauseda for their visit. I am grateful for the help of our people!" Zelensky said.









