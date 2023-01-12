Occupants shelled Marhanets: one wounded, houses and power line damaged, - RMA. PHOTOS

On January 11, Russian occupation troops shelled Marhanets, Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, one person was injured and infrastructure was damaged.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Head of Nikopol district military administration Yevhen Yevtushenko.

The injured resident of the city was hospitalized. Doctors provided him with the necessary assistance. The victim's life is not in danger.

Nine residential buildings, four outbuildings, a greenhouse, eight cars and a power line were also damaged as a result of the shelling.

