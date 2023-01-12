Man was detained who scouted locations of weapons of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kyiv region, SSU. PHOTOS

Counterintelligence agents of the SSU detained an agent of the FSB of the Russian Federation. He turned out to be a resident of Bila Tserkva, who was recruited by a staff member of the Russian special service in December last year.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

After giving written consent to cooperate with the occupiers, the man received the operational pseudonym "Shadow" and the task of conducting reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine.

"On the instructions of the FSB, he went around the area and covertly collected information about the locations and movements of the units of the Defense Forces in the territory of the region. First of all, the Russian agent tried to identify the command headquarters and warehouses with artillery weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, he gave the aggressor the coordinates of local critical infrastructure facilities, including energy-generating enterprises. The intelligence information was needed by the occupiers to prepare a series of targeted missile strikes in the region," the message reads.

The man was detained while trying to collect secret information about Ukrainian military bases.

"According to the investigation, the traitor maintained communication with the FSB through a previously developed anonymous Telegram channel. It was there that he dumped the information he received in the form of photo and video materials with reference to the area.

It was established that in the future, the attacker had to create an extensive network of agents for greater "coverage" of the region in terms of gathering intelligence for the benefit of the FSB. During the search of the detainee's residential address, law enforcement officers seized mobile phones with evidence of conspiratorial correspondence with the aggressor. Also, a Russian passport and pro-Kremlin symbols were found in the suspect's possession," the Security Service said.

He was informed about the suspicion under part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved.

















