Mufti of Ukraine and volunteer soldier Ismagilov showed evacuation of wounded from Bakhmut: Russia must cease to exist. There will be no forgiveness. PHOTOS

Mufti of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Ukraine "Umma", one of the Muslim spiritual leaders of Ukraine, Said Ismagilov, who volunteered for the front and is a paramedic driver, is currently in Bakhmut. After what he saw, he declared that no reconciliation and forgiveness is possible - Russia must cease to exist. WARNING! The news contains footage that is not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and persons with a weak psyche!

He posted his appeal on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia must cease to exist.

Her crimes filled heaven and earth. And there are no innocent Russians, because all those who do not fight against this Russian government are complicit in the murders, suffering and destruction.

Here we are used to ruins, screams, blood and pain. We work with it both day and night. We do not see anything else. However, Russian inhumans hit peaceful cities with their missiles, killing the civilian population. There will be no reconciliation. There will be no forgiveness. Justice must be inevitable. This country must fall into pieces. If it doesn't fall apart, they will always come to kill us. If you don't want your children to fight, then you have to win now," Ismagilov said and published a photo with the wounded he had to evacuate from the front line.
















