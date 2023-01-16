Russians shelled Kherson children’s hospital, there were no casualties. PHOTO

Russian occupiers shelled a children’s hospital in Kherson. There is no information about the victims.

This was announced by the deputy head of the OP Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians continue to terrorize Kherson hospitals. This time, they attacked the children's room. As a result, about 30 windows in the neonatal (6-story) building were broken. The building is empty," the report says.

According to Tymoshenko, there is no information about the victims.

