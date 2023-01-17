Night in Donetsk region: shelling of Avdiivka, Mariinka, Bakhmut, and Lyman, enemy targeted industrial enterprise in Kramatorsk. PHOTOS

At night, the Russians continued to fire on front-line and rear-line cities in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, around midnight, the enemy shelled Kramatorsk - aimed at an industrial enterprise. A large area was damaged. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

"In the Volnovaha direction, 5 houses were damaged in Vuhledar, Novoukrainka also came under fire - no casualties.

In the Donetsk direction, 1 person died in Severne of the Ocheretyn district. Isolated shelling of Avdiivka, Mariinka, and the outskirts of the Kurakhivka district was recorded, and in the morning Kurakhivka was shelled with anti-aircraft missiles," the message says.

In the Horlivka direction, 1 person died in Bakhmut. In the city, 2 private houses and a high-rise building were damaged. A house was damaged in Illinivka. The tense situation in the Soledar district - Soledar, Paraskoviivka, Rozdolivka, and Fedorivka are under fire.

A house in Lyman was damaged in the Lysychansk direction, and Siversk was also under fire.

Kyrylenko reminds that in just one day the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region and wounded 1.

