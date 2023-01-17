SSU neutralized enemy intelligence network in Kremenchuk that tried to detect and detonate HIMARS installations and S-300 complexes. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the Poltava region, as a result of a multi-stage special operation, the FSB agent network, which was "hunting" for HIMARS installations and S-300 complexes, was neutralized.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU Telegram channel.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"Representatives of the special services of the aggressor country tried to obtain information about the critical infrastructure facilities of the region and the units of the Defense Forces involved in their protection.

The attackers "hunted" for combat positions of the S-300 air defense systems and warehouses with missile and artillery weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the report says.

The attackers tried to identify the bases of HIMARS missile systems and long-range M777 howitzers and destroy them. FSB representatives promised to pay from $20,000 for this. Also, henchmen of the occupiers had to report the geographical coordinates of clusters of Ukrainian military equipment. The money was to be received on specially opened bank cards immediately after the successful completion of enemy tasks.

However, the employees of the Security Service prevented sabotage - timely exposed, documented, and stopped the criminal activities of the members of the enemy's intelligence network in Kremenchuk.

"They turned out to be two migrants from eastern Ukraine who were recruited by Dmytro Zipir, a representative of the so-called "MDB of the DPR". While in temporarily occupied Donetsk, he remotely coordinated the actions of his agents on the territory of Poltava region and "reported" on their results to personnel officers of the FSB," they said. in SSU.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed Zipir of the suspicion under Art. 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage).

It is also planned to further qualify his crimes under Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason), Part 7 of Art. 111-1 (collaborative activity), Part 2 of Art. 260 (participation in the activities of armed formations not provided for by law).

See more: Yesterday, Russians killed 9 civilians, 10 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS









