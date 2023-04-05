ENG
Occupiers fired cluster munitions at Oleksievo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, 2 people were killed, 4 were injured, - RMA. PHOTOS

Today, at approximately 11 o’clock, Oleksievo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region was shelled, according to preliminary data, with cluster munitions.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"2 people died, 4 were wounded - these are operational data regarding the consequences of the shelling of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka.

The town came under shelling today around 11 o'clock - the Russians aimed at the residential sector. According to preliminary data, cluster ammunition.

"Pyrotechnicians are working at the site of the impact - neutralizing unexploded projectiles," the message reads.

See more: Yesterday, Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, another 11 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS


