49 UN countries condemn Russia over deportation of Ukrainian children - joint statement. DOCUMENT

UN member states issue a joint statement on illegal forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The document was made public on Twitter by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Serhii Kyslytsia, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The statement was signed by Andorra, Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The statement was issued in response to the UN Security Council's Arria formula meeting, at which Russian Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova was to speak virtually.

The signatories point out that this would be spreading "disinformation about the large-scale abduction and illegal forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children" as Russia would try to "present its actions in Ukraine as compliant with international law."

The joint statement also says that the facts of the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia are obvious: the Russian authorities forcibly deported more than 19,500 Ukrainian children to Russia, including by family separation; the independent UN International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine determined that Russia's transfer and deportation of children within Ukraine and to the Russian Federation violates international humanitarian law and constitutes a war crime; the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia.

"We condemn the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, including, in particular, the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, as well as other serious violations against children committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. No amount of disinformation spread by the Russian Federation can deny the truth of this matter or protect those responsible for these crimes," the statement reads.

As a reminder, on March 17, 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber II issued arrest warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights.

Putin and Lvova-Belova are suspected of committing the war crime of illegal deportation of children from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, which has been taking place since at least February 24, 2022.

The Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Kareem Khan, said that the arrest warrant issued in The Hague for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a life-long arrest warrant.