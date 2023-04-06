ENG
Russians shelled Nikopol with artillery, there are destructions - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian army shelled Nikopol in Dnipro region. 14 houses were destroyed, a gas pipeline was damaged and a power line was torn off.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it ws reported in Telegram by Head of Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Today the Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery fire. Civilian infrastructure is under attack again. There is a destruction of private estates," the head of the RMA stated in his post.

Enemy shells destroyed a convenience store. 14 private houses, 15 outbuildings and several cars were damaged. The city's power line was torn off and the gas pipeline was damaged.

