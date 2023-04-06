Child deported by Russia from Kherson region returned to Ukraine - Lubinets. PHOTO

A child deported to Russian Federation from temporarily occupied territory of he Kherson region was returned to Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in Telegram.

"At the beginning of the year, a grandmother asked me to assist in the return of her grandson Artem, who, along with other children from the Oleshky orphanage in Kherson region, was deported to Russia," Lubinets said.

The applicant said that as soon as she learned that the children from the orphanage were being deported to Russia, she personally went to the institution to pick up her grandson. However, Artem, along with other children, had already been transferred to the territory of Russia, from there to the temporarily occupied Crimea, and later to the city of Skadovsk. However, the administration of the institution where Artem was staying refused to return the child.

Read more: We are getting signals that Russia may start returning Ukrainian children on a systematic basis - Lubinets

"At my appeal to the guardianship and custody authority to take measures to protect the rights and interests of the child, in February the grandmother was appointed guardian of her grandson and other measures were taken to return the child to the Ukraine-controlled territory," Lubinets emphasized.

He thanked the Service for Children of the Kherson Regional State Administration, the Dniprovsky District Council in Kherson, the Charitable Foundation SOS Children's Villages of Ukraine" and the Charitable Foundation "Smile UA".

See more: Ukraine manages to rescue two more children from occupied territories. PHOTOS

"I remind you that in case of violation of your rights, illegal displacement/deportation of you and your family, you can contact the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights: at the following address: 21/8 Instytutska St., Kyiv, 01008; by e-mail: [email protected]; by hotline: 0 800 501 720; by phone: 044 299 74 08," emphasized Lubinets.

In case of deportation of a child, you can fill out the online application form "Reporting a missing/deported/forced displacement of a child" on the Children of War website in the "Send a request in one click" section.

See more: 49 UN countries condemn Russia over deportation of Ukrainian children - joint statement. DOCUMENT