Consequences of shelling in Kherson region: two districts came under enemy fire, residential buildings, critical infrastructure objects were damaged, and destroyed. PHOTOS

In the Kherson region, the police are recording the consequences of the Russian army’s attack on critical infrastructure facilities

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Kherson region.

"Districts of the Beryslav and Kherson districts came under devastating blows of the Russian troops. The occupiers shelled the peaceful settlements with rocket launchers, heavy artillery, mortars, tanks, and UAVs. In the city of Beryslav, as a result of artillery shelling, shop premises, and private houses were damaged," the message reads.

The enemy army covered the residential quarters of Kherson with fire around the clock, the city center and the coastal areas were under artillery fire from the left bank of the Dnipro. Two utility companies were damaged and destroyed, windows were broken in administrative buildings, roofs were broken, facades were cut by shrapnel, the territory of the port, private and apartment buildings in the Korabelny microdistrict were damaged.

