Ukraine has launched first test train with Eurogauge to Poland. PHOTOS

On April 6, a test trip on the 1435 mm Eurogauge from Poland to Rava-Ruska was successfully completed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

As noted, the Minister of Infrastructure of Poland Andrzej Adamchyk and the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, the Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov were on board the first flight together with the railway workers.

It will be recalled that the connection is planned to be opened for passengers in the summer and a convenient transfer hub will be organized on Rava-Ruska between trains from Warsaw on the European gauge 1435 mm and trains from Lviv on the Ukrainian gauge 1520 mm.

In the future, the project of extending the European track directly to Lviv will be considered.

Read more: Putin began to travel by armored train because of fear of being liquidated - mass media

As reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, regular service in this direction will start in a few months. For this purpose, the railway checkpoint in Ravi-Ruska, which had not worked for more than 20 years, resumed operation.

"This connection will allow passengers from the Ukrainian and Polish sides to get there conveniently and will relieve traffic checkpoints. It will take a few more months for the Polish side to deploy full-fledged customs and border control and resolve important technical issues," said the head of the RMA.





