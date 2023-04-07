Day in Kharkiv region:occupiers shelled Vovchansk in morning, Kupiansk was under enemy fire, - RMA. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the enemy shelled the border settlements of Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiiv, and Bohoduhiv districts with barrel and rocket artillery, mortars and other weapons.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET informs.

"This morning, Vovchansk, the Chuhuiiv district, is again under shelling. Yesterday, as a result of shelling in the village of Karaiichne, Vovchansk district, a private residential building was damaged and there were fires," the report says.

During the day, Kupiansk, Vovchansk, Veterynarne, Ohirtseve, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichna and other settlements were under enemy fire.

As a result of yesterday's shelling in Kupiansk, a private residential building and commercial buildings were destroyed. There were no casualties.

