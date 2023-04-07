Russians are forming "Z assault companies": How they are organized. INFOGRAPHICS

In general, such a company should have up to 100 people in its composition. The main weapons are small arms and grenade launchers.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Defense Express, the Tatarigami_UA Twitter account published information about Russian assault companies based on a document entitled "Regulations on Assault Companies "Z" of the 8th General Military Army.

"Assault Company "Z" is defined in the document as "an integrated tactical military unit that has a high degree of independence and is temporarily created outside the regular number of units of army corps for immediate (operational) use in the performance of particularly complex combat tasks."

The document states that the creation of "Assault Company Z" requires units of the 1st Army Corps, motorized rifle and tank regiments of the 150th motorized rifle division, as well as separate motorized rifle brigades.

Read more: Russian troops are believed to have advanced into center of Bakhmut and seized western bank of Bakhmutka River, - British intelligence

"The composition of these assault companies has a flexible structure that can change depending on the task it performs and other factors. In general, such a company should have up to 100 people in its composition. The main weapons are small arms and grenade launchers," the publication writes.









Completing the assault group

Among them, in particular, were two people in the management of the company (commander and deputy commander of the company for military and political work), as well as four assault groups of 20 people each. These assault groups consist of two detachments of 10 people each - a capture detachment and a fire support detachment. In addition, the assault company also includes a sapper group (5 people), a reconnaissance group (8 people), one medical evacuation group (3 people), and a UAV crew (2 people).











Other groups within the assault company

It is noted that the following goals are defined for "Assault Company Z":

- conducting hostilities in populated areas or in difficult areas;

- the capture of important objects (support points, command posts, communication nodes, buildings, structures;

- implementation of sabotage, as well as the struggle with sabotage groups of the enemy;

- blocking and destroying enemy units;

- adjustment of artillery fire and air support.

Read more: Occupants surrender in anticipation of Ukrainian counteroffensive: March saw record number of appeals

The training and coordination of these assault companies lasts from 10 to 15 days in three stages:

- the first - "restoration of skills", such as handling weapons, first medical aid, masking, separate training for UAV operators, etc.;

- the second - direct coordination with an emphasis on actions in combat pairs, threes, and within the framework of the detachment;

- the third - is coordination at the level of storm groups with an emphasis on preparation for conducting assault operations.

According to Defense Express, the equipping of units with such assault brigades has already begun and is taking place in three stages:

- the first stage - from October 24, 2022, to February 15, 2023, in subdivisions 1 of the AK;

- the second stage – from February 18 to March 5, 2023, in units of motorized rifle and tank regiments of motorized rifle divisions;

- the third stage - from March 6 to April 16, 2023, in the units of individual motorized rifle brigades.

They also want to involve prisoners in such assault companies, but there will be special rules for their participation, in particular, the "prohibition of mixed composition of companies" is noted. Thus, "convicts" should be distributed separately.