Fighters of the third separate assault brigade captured the Russian Orlan drone.

This was announced by the defender of Ukraine Serhii Tishchenko (callsign Coach), Censor.NET informs.

"We have a good catch today! Engineering reconnaissance and sappers of the 3rd SAB will now have their own Orlan!" - he wrote, publishing the relevant photos.

