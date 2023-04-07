5 248 34
Sports angels: Russia killed more than 250 Ukrainian athletes. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Russia killed more than 250 sportsmen of Ukraine.
This was announced on Facebook by tennis player Serhiy Stakhovsky, Censor.NET informs.
"I don't have enough words for my relatives and friends...if we don't tell them, it won't bring their children, brothers, husbands back... It's important to remember each of them, the sports family should know and be proud of their heroes. Let's take revenge," he says.
