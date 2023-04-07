ENG
Sports angels: Russia killed more than 250 Ukrainian athletes. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Russia killed more than 250 sportsmen of Ukraine.

This was announced on Facebook by tennis player Serhiy Stakhovsky, Censor.NET informs.

"I don't have enough words for my relatives and friends...if we don't tell them, it won't bring their children, brothers, husbands back... It's important to remember each of them, the sports family should know and be proud of their heroes. Let's take revenge," he says.

