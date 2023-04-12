ENG
In morning, the Ruscists hit residential buildings in Kherson region with artillery, - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russians continue to destroy the lives of peaceful residents of the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson RMA.

As noted, in the morning enemy artillery targeted residential buildings. As a result of the shelling, windows were broken in houses, roofs, greenhouses, and solar panels were damaged.

Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

