Russians dig new trenches in Crimea and install "dragon’s teeth". PHOTOS

New satellite fortifications that the Russians are building in the occupied Crimea have been published.

The photos were taken by the American company Maxar Technologies, Censor.NET reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

The picture shows that in August 2022 there were no trenches in the village of Maslovo in the north of Crimea

Russian defensive fortifications and "dragon's teeth" are visible in Maslovo in the latest winter photo from January 3, 2023

Defense structures in the village of Medvedivka in the north of Crimea. January 3, 2023

In the photo of Medvedivka from January 11, 2023, it is noticeable that there are more protective structures

Trenches in Armyansk in the north of Crimea. February 16, 2023

Another satellite image of the trenches in Armyansk

Trenches on the beach in the village of Vitino, Saksky district of Crimea, March 31, 2023

Military equipment of the Russian Federation at the Russian base in the village of Medvedivka, February 11, 2023