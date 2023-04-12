Shmyhal arrived on official visit to USA: We are counting on new agreements. PHOTO

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal arrived on an official visit to the USA.

He announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"We are starting work in the USA. Military, financial, sanctions support, attracting investments and assistance in reconstruction. We will discuss all these issues with the ministers of defense, finance, trade and transport of the USA, the management of the World Bank, IMF, USAID, EIB and others. We expect new agreements," the Prime Minister noted.

