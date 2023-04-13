ENG
Last day, invaders attacked 10 settlements of Donetsk region. PHOTOS

The cities of Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Sloviansk, Velyka Novosilka, Kurakhivka, Ocheretyne, the villages of Berestky, Karlivka, Rozdolivka, and Khromove were under enemy fire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Donetsk region

"The Russians used the "S-300" SAM, the "Uragan" MLRS, artillery, mortars, and tanks against the civilian population. 23 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 18 residential buildings, a school, a store, a garage, cars," the message reads. 

In Sloviansk, two S-300 missiles destroyed and damaged 4 apartment buildings and 3 private houses, a social infrastructure object, cars...

From "Uragan", the enemy covered Kurakhivka. An apartment building and 4 private homes were destroyed. A person was injured.

As a result of artillery shelling, there is a dead and wounded people in Ocheretyne.

