Novinsky’s property worth more than UAH 3.5 billion was seized, - SSU. PHOTOS

Property of pro-Russian oligarch Vadym Novinsky worth over UAH 3.5 billion was seized.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

It is noted that the offices of his companies and close associates were searched as part of the criminal case under Art. 111-2 (assistance to the aggressor state) of the Criminal Code.

The list of blocked assets includes corporate rights to 40 Ukrainian enterprises and 30 gas wells.

In order to avoid sanctions, Novinsky wanted to re-register his own objects to several false structures. Private notaries and state registrars were to help him with this. But according to SSU materials, the Ministry of Justice has already canceled the illegal actions of the registrars.

"In the criminal proceedings under Article 111-2 (assistance to the aggressor state), employees of the Security Service conducted searches in the office premises of enterprises, as well as in the places of work and residence of the persons involved. During the searches, documents, seals of non-resident companies, and pro-Kremlin religious literature were found," the SSU said.

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the guilty to justice.

