Another victim of Russian military was exhumed in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

In the Kupiansk district, law enforcement officers exhumed the body of a man who died as a result of artillery shelling last September

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"On April 13, 2023, a man's corpse was exhumed during an inspection of a forest plantation in the village of Podoly, Kupiansk district. According to the investigation, the 81-year-old man died as a result of artillery fire by the Russian Armed Forces on September 27 of last year," the message reads.

Currently, the corpse has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and conduct the necessary examinations.

Read more: Russian mine exploded near engine room of 4th power unit of ZNPP - "Energoatom"



