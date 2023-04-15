Yesterday, occupiers killed 9 civilians in the Donetsk region. 22 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, the Russian invaders killed 9 civilians in the Donetsk region. 22 people were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Russia is killing civilians! On April 14, as a result of rocket attacks on Sloviansk, 9 residents of Donetsk region were killed, and 21 more people were injured," he emphasizes.

In addition, according to Kyrylenko, it was possible to clarify information about 1 wounded person in Mariinka.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

"Every war criminal will be punished!" sums up the head of the region.

