Consequences of enemy shelling of Donetsk region. PHOTOS

During the day, the police recorded 17 enemy attacks in 9 settlements in Donetsk region. Children are among the dead and wounded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the Russian army shelled the cities of Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, the town of Ocheretine, the villages of Vremivka, Karlivka, Myrne.

"The enemy hit with S-300 air defense systems, Grad, Uragan, artillery, mortars. 85 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 59 residential buildings, schools, hospitals, district council, shop, business center, base recreation, club, garages, cars", - the law enforcement officers note.

The occupiers directed seven S-300 missiles at Slovyansk and one at the village of Myrne. 34 apartment buildings, 20 private homes, social infrastructure facilities and motor vehicles were targeted. 9 people died, including a two-year-old child. Another 21 people received injuries of varying severity, including a 14-year-old child.

Read more: Bodies of two more victims were recovered from rubble in Sloviansk, State Emergency Service said



















Russian troops covered Kostiantynivka with two S-300 missiles. Another shell exploded in Kramatorsk. In both cases, houses, garages and infrastructure facilities were damaged. There was no information about the victims.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.