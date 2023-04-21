Two traitors who set fire to fire-rescue unit in Ivankiv at beginning of invasion of Russian Federation were detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service detained two traitors from the State Emergency Service (SES), who helped the enemy during the occupation of the Kyiv region in February-March 2022.

The revelation took place with the personal assistance of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.

As noted, the perpetrators turned out to be two officials of the 41st state fire and rescue unit of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kyiv region.

During the occupation of the Vyshhorod district, they supported the Russian invaders and offered them their help.

It was established that on March 22 of last year, traitors set fire to the premises of the fire department in the village of Ivankiv, in compliance with the enemy's instructions. As a result of the fire, the administrative building was damaged, property and official equipment were destroyed.

"In this way, the aggressor tried to leave the settlement without an active fire-rescue unit and intimidate local residents. In addition, the perpetrators "leaked" personal data of members of the resistance movement, including former ATO fighters, to the invaders.

It was on their "tip-off" that the rioters broke into the apartments and kidnapped three local residents who were trying to put out the fire in the rescue unit," the report says.

According to the SSU, the victims were then kept in the cells of the local "commandant's office of the Russian Federation" until the liberation of the region.

The traitors received food and basic necessities from the invaders, which were brought to their homes.

Also, the persons involved had a "permit" for unhindered movement in the territory of the district.

Based on the collected evidence, SSU investigators notified both detainees of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

They were remanded in custody. An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the guilty to justice.

Measures to expose the offense were carried out by SSU employees under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.